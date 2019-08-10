August 10, 2019

County Committee to Study Possible YMCA

Eleven volunteers are needed for a YMCA Exploratory Committee. The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking people to on a committee to learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities, and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners.

The 11-member committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the county.

All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:

  • St. Mary’s County government representative
  • Commission on Aging representative
  • Community Youth Center Campaign representative
  • Citizen-at-large
  • Tri-County Youth Services representative
  • Youth Advisory Board representative
  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools representative
  • Local business leaders (two openings)
  • Chamber of Commerce business representative
  • Leader of the Navy

If you have any questions or need more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700.

 

