County Committee to Study Possible YMCA
Eleven volunteers are needed for a YMCA Exploratory Committee. The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking people to on a committee to learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities, and gauge fundraising capacity for purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners.
The 11-member committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the county.
All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:
- St. Mary’s County government representative
- Commission on Aging representative
- Community Youth Center Campaign representative
- Citizen-at-large
- Tri-County Youth Services representative
- Youth Advisory Board representative
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools representative
- Local business leaders (two openings)
- Chamber of Commerce business representative
- Leader of the Navy
If you have any questions or need more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700.
To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700