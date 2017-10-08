Citizens Invited to Submit Legislative Proposals

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation at 6 pm Tuesday, Dec. 5. The meeting will take place in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2018 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found here.

The deadline for proposals to be considered at the Dec. 5 meeting is Oct. 11. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.

Proposals can be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, 41770 Baldridge St., P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or csmc@stmarysmd.com; and Del. Deborah C. Rey, District 29B, St. Mary’s County, 323 House Office Building, 6 Bladen St., Annapolis, MD 21401 or deborah.rey@house.state.md.us.

Citizens wishing to submit a proposal, and unable to attend the Dec. 5 meeting, are invited to attend the Oct. 17 commissioners public forum. There they will have an opportunity to speak with commissioners about a proposal they wish to submit.

