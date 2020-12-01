Bid Now on Rotary Club Auction Items

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park is striving to work past the COVID-19 crisis and is seeking support through a contact-free, online seasonal auction. The auction will run through Sunday, December 6.

Purchases of holiday gifts will help the club continue is work in service to the community. Find fabulous art pieces, gift certificates, jewelry, food, furniture, and more to bid on!

Auction details can be found here.

