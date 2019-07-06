Arghh! Pirate Fun Awaits in Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Ahoy mateys and scurvy scalawags! Head to Piney Point for some pirate fun this summer. Pirates on the Potomac, the annual children’s event held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park, will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Pirates on the Potomac includes lots of buccaneering fun. Everyone is encouraged to dress as pirates for the costume contest. This event presents families with the opportunity to learn about Chesapeake Bay and maritime history and heritage as it relates to local pirates who operated around Piney Point. It encourages families to explore the park while children learn buccaneering skills.

The event is geared for children ages 4 to 9 years old. There will be a morning session from 9 am to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 pm. Each session will have 12 slots for each age group. Pre-registration is required; cost is $10 per child.

Call 301-944-1471 for more information and to register. Registration ends July 23, 2019.

For more information about Pirates on the Potomac, click here or call 301-994-1471.

