‘Angel Street’ Next Performance at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players announce the cast for the upcoming performance of “Angel Street (Gaslight)” at the Three Notch Theatre.

Patrick Hamilton’s classic thriller “Angel Street (Gaslight)” will be performed from Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The cast and crew are as follows:

JACK MANNINGHAM – Shawn Davidson

BELLA MANNINGHAM – Leigh Deane

ELIZABETH – Laura Hinkle

NANCY – Mallory Turvey-Manthorne

DETECTIVE ROUGH – Larry Silvestro

POLICEMAN – Brandon Nicholson

PRODUCTION CREW:

PRODUCER – Michelle Friere

DIRECTOR – P. Wade Thompson

STAGE MANAGER – Breanna Dunbar

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER – Matt Becker

SET DESIGN – Adi Hendlin

LIGHT DESIGN – Regina Richardson

PROPERTIES – Rosann Stamper

COSTUMES – Kristina Faison

Performances will be at 8 pm Thursday-Saturday with Sunday matinees at 3:30 pm. All performances will be at Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

Tickets, available here, are $15 for adults; $13 for military, seniors, Newtowns Players members and students; and $10 for children younger than 12. All tickets for Thursday performances are $10. Reservations also may be made at 301-737-5447.

A Broadway hit first produced on the West End under the title “Gaslight” and filmed twice, “Angel Street” tells the story of the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th-century London. All appears to be the essence of Victorian tranquility. However, Mr. Manningham is slowly driving his devoted wife, Bella, to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness that masks more sinister motives. As the action unfolds, the author builds and sustains some of the most brilliant, suspenseful sequences in modern theater.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

