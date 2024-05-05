Commissioners Set Public Forum May 7

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public forum at 6:30pm Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Public forums allow residents to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also provide their feedback to the commissioners via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

The commissioners are committed to ensuring equal access and participation for all residents in public forums. Arrangements to accommodate individuals with disabilities, special needs, or those requiring language support services can be made upon request. If you need accommodation to participate, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340 at least three days in advance of the scheduled forum to arrange.

Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live online at YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov.

The Chesapeake Building is at 41770 Baldridge St.