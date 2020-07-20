2 Public Cooling Centers in St. Mary’s
NOAA’s National Weather Service map
With extreme warm temperatures forecast for this week, there are two public locations now open for cooling in St. Mary’s County.
Three Oaks Center
46905 Lei Drive
Lexington Park, MD 20653
8 am-4:30 pm Monday-Friday
The Mission
42015 Great Mills Road
Great Mills, MD 20634
7 am-2 pm Monday-Saturday
In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those who use the cooling centers are required to wear face coverings and maintain 6-foot social distancing measures.
Please note that the times listed for the cooling centers are normal business hours and may change.
Visit prepare.stmarysmd.com for more information on preparedness.
To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700