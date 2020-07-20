2 Public Cooling Centers in St. Mary’s

NOAA’s National Weather Service map

With extreme warm temperatures forecast for this week, there are two public locations now open for cooling in St. Mary’s County.

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653

8 am-4:30 pm Monday-Friday

The Mission

42015 Great Mills Road

Great Mills, MD 20634

7 am-2 pm Monday-Saturday

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those who use the cooling centers are required to wear face coverings and maintain 6-foot social distancing measures.

Please note that the times listed for the cooling centers are normal business hours and may change.

Visit prepare.stmarysmd.com for more information on preparedness.

Visit prepare.stmarysmd.com for more information on preparedness.

