YMCA Exploratory Committee Established

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The commissioners of St. Mary’s County have appointed an Exploratory Committee to look into bringing a YMCA to the county. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, the commissioners appointed the following people to the committee:

Catherine Askey, Local Business Leader

Capt. John Brabazon, Patuxent River Naval Air Station

Mike Brown, Citizen-at-large

Ashleigh Dufresne, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Jenna Guzman, St. Mary’s County Health Department

Tyrone Harris, St. Mary’s County Government

Beverly Johnston, Community Youth Center Campaign

Dr. Monika Lee, Business Leader

Omonigho Olumese, Commission on Aging

John Parlett, Business Leader

Donovan Weekley, Youth Advisory Committee

Bennett Wilson, Citizen-at-large

The committee was created to learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate the needs of the community, identify possible locations for a facility, talk about potential facility amenities, and gauge fundraising capacity for the purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners.

Announcements about future exploratory committee meetings will be forthcoming as the committee gets organized. For more information, call Diane Gleissner, Coordinator II, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.

The YMCA was first founded in 1844 in London as a place for young men who had come to the city for jobs. George Williams, a farmer-turned-department store worker, “joined 11 friends to organize the first Young Men’s Christian Association, a refuge of Bible study and prayer for young men who were seeking escape from the hazards of life on the streets,” according to its website.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700