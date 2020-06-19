Water Taxi Rides to St. Clement’s Island Resume

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 19, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, the only publicly accessible boat transportation from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will restart public cruises to the island since restrictions on water activities have been lifted.

Cruises will resume from the pier at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, with several safety guidelines so the public can enjoy their time on the boat and island while confident their health and wellness are being considered.

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi will operate seven days a week from the museum pier at 10 am, 11 am, noon, and 1 pm on a first-come, first served walk-up basis. No reservations will be taken ahead of time. Visitors will return to the museum after visiting the island on a set schedule: passengers on the 10 am cruise will leave the island at 12:15 pm; passengers on the 11 am cruise will leave the island at 1:15 pm; passengers on the noon cruise will leave the island at 2:15 pm; and, passengers on the 1 pm cruise will leave the island at 3:15 pm. No exceptions to this schedule will be considered.

NOTE: All dads get a free water taxi ticket from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park for Father’s Day. The museum stores have added one free water taxi ticket for dads to the online store. To claim your single ticket, click on the ticket and add the address where you would like the admission ticket mailed. The ticket can be used any time between June 15 and July 31, 2020, but is limited to one ticket per address. Click here.

Interested visitors should enter St. Clement’s Island Museum through the front door and purchase cruise tickets ($7 per person, all ages) from the front desk. Credit cards are highly recommended, but cash will be accepted. The museum store will be open for purchases and bottled water will be available to buy. The St. Clement’s Island Museum galleries and water fountains will remain closed, but the indoor restrooms will be open and available for public use before and after cruises. After purchasing boat tickets, visitors will be directed to waiting areas outside the museum in the picnic area at appropriately spaced picnic tables.

Capacity on the boat will be determined on a trip-by-trip basis by the captain in order to maintain physical distancing guidelines. All passengers must wear masks while inside the museum and on the water taxi – no exceptions. Masks may be removed while on the island where distancing guidelines still apply outside of family units. A limited number of people will be admitted inside the museum store while purchasing items or boat tickets, and physical distancing will apply while indoors or in line. One-way entrance and exits will keep foot traffic separate and flowing while inside the building. Museum staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. The public is encouraged to not touch any museum store merchandise unless intent upon purchase.

For more information, call the museum at 301-769-2222 the day of your planned visit to check on water taxi schedule as weather and other extenuating circumstances could affect operation.