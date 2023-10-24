Veterans Resource Day Set Nov. 3

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will sponsor Veterans Resource Day on Friday, November 3, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

The event will be held from 9am to 2pm. USMSM is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This event is free and open to the public. Veterans, active service members, their friends, and their families are all welcome to attend Veterans Resource Day.

Disabled American Veterans will be on site from 9am to 2pm to answer questions and assist with claims processing. Additionally, there will be more than 20 organizations serving veterans on-site.

Presentations during the event:

10-11am — Protecting Yourself Against Fraud & Identity Theft presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

12:30-1:30pm — Learning about Service Animals presented by MK9 Service Dogs.

Free lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

Vendors will include Humana Military/TRICARE, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, ACTS, St. Mary’s County Health Department, College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s Medical Adult Medical Day Center, Freedom Hearing, Human Capital Management Group – Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Maryland Insurance Administration, MK9 Service Dogs, Navy Federal Credit Union, and ReMax Homes For Heroes.

Want to skip the registration line? Register online here. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon November 2.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services community programs and outreach division manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or [email protected].

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO at Facebook Page and Twitter.