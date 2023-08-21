Talk: Back-to-School Emotional Health

Back-to-School Conversation Starters for Emotional Health

Children live in worlds created by adults. Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other to learn and share what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life. No matter what kind of CoCreator you are, engaging in conversations with kids always supports our guiding practice of nurturing authentic relationships. By using these thoughtful conversation starters, you will foster emotional well-being, encourage empathy, and build strong connections with the children in your life. And heading back to school can be a particularly stressful time.

Let’s create a space where every child feels heard, valued, and understood, promoting a sense of belonging and care for one another. We invite every CoCreator to use these conversation starters as a powerful tool.

5–12 years old

As you head back to school, what’s one thing you’re excited about?

If you could choose a secret code word to let us know when you need a little extra support or encouragement, what should it be?

If you could design your perfect after-school routine, what activities or relaxation techniques would you include to help you unwind and feel happy?

13–18 years old

As you prepare for the new school year, what self-care activities do you think will be important to incorporate into your routine to maintain balance and well-being?

Let’s plan “Emotional Check-In” moments together — times to pause and reflect on how you’re feeling about school. How often should we have these check-ins, and what questions can we ask to support you?

How do you want to celebrate your achievements at school this year? Let’s brainstorm ways to recognize and cheer on your progress.

