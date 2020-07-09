The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting room will not open to the public.

The forum may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the Public Forum by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public forum

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by 5 pm Thursday, July 9

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioner public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.