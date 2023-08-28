Stress Can Help Kids

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, August 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Did you know … that a certain amount of stress can actually be good for kids and help them grow and adapt?

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other to discover and learn what works on behalf of children. Our members are caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health. At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators.

We are learning that positive stress, eustress, can lead to heightened focus and increased productivity and that developing effective coping strategies is scientifically proven to support emotional well-being.

Stay tuned in September on our Facebook page and on Linked-In, follow us on Instagram to stay tuned to ways we can help our children and grandchildren gain the skills needed for emotionally healthy lives. You will be able to follow our full Eustress Empowered Series, including the Embracing the U Curve eBook, a transformative 6-week e-series, and an interactive digital experience with exciting strategies to help the kids in your life use the power of stress.



Did you know that kids rely on their caregivers to help regulate their emotions, and caregivers can even lower children’s amygdala reactivity? (Amygdala hyper-reactivity is sometimes assumed to be a vulnerability factor that predates depression; however, in healthy people, who experience early life stress but do not become depressed, it may represent a resilience mechanism. – National Institute of Health .gov)

Using positive and supportive language when talking about feelings can influence how our brains process emotions. Children’s self-regulation develops through interactions with caring adults fostering emotional well-being. Even allowing space for tension and emotions in the classroom can lead to more constructive discussions.

Get ready, CoCreators, to up your positive stress game during the back-to-school season. Join the community @ https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/RTw0TU1. Expert advice and evidence-based strategies are being shared in exclusive content, virtual events, and more. Together, we can create a brighter future for our kids!

Want to learn everything you can to foster emotional health for kids? Then mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 24, at 3pm ET for the launch party of CoCreating with Kids: Science-Based Practices to Enhance Emotional Health eBook and companion activity guide. Join us for fun with other CoCreators and learn how to bring the eBook to life.

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators. What kind of CoCreator are you? Let us know.

Visit us at WaldenWise.org, join us on Facebook and Linked-In, follow us on Instagram. Visit our Leader Member page.