State Offers Free Fishing Day June 6

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will offer license-free fishing days on June 6, June 13, and July 4 — a free option to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.

Following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of the first stage of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery, the state has expanded opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation in the state. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.

Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts.

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app. During the current state of emergency, Gov. Hogan has granted a grace period for anyone whose valid license has expired since March 5, 2020.

