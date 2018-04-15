State Insurance Agency Staff to Visit St. Mary’s

The Maryland Insurance Administration, a state regulatory agency, will offer a variety of consumer materials on all types of insurance products from annuities to title insurance, and health, auto, and homeowners insurance. Trained staff will be available in St. Mary’s County in April to answer consumer questions at the following locations:

April 20, 2018 — 8 am- 2:30 pm at Southern Maryland Higher Education Center –26th annual Maryland Caregivers’ Conference, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD.

April 27, 2018 — 9 am- 4 pm at the Motor Vehicle Administration, 27351 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

“The Maryland Insurance Administration’s primary responsibility is to protect Maryland consumers and a part of that is providing education and letting them know we are here to help,” said Al Redmer Jr., Maryland insurance commissioner. “In order to achieve this goal, we need to meet our consumers where they live, work and play. That’s why our representatives spend so many hours meeting with residents across Maryland. Each community is different and we learn a great deal through face-to-face communication.”

A schedule of agency outreach activities and consumer materials are available at the agency’s website, as well as by request and at various community events. Follow the agency on Facebook here.

About the Maryland Insurance Administration

The Maryland Insurance Administration is an independent state agency charged with regulating Maryland’s $28.5 billion insurance industry.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700