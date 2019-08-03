St. Mary’s Students Earn Medals at SkillsUSA
Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 18 medals from the 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, recently held in Louisville, KY. Three gold medals were earned by St. Mary’s County students. Some of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center students were interviewed during Fox 5’s Friday Zip Trip to Leonardtown (pictured above).
A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education high school students showcased their skills in 94 CTE competitions.
Demonstrating exemplary CTE training, Maryland students challenged 6,400 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.
Maryland students competing in Audio-Radio Production, Engineering Technology Design, Medical Terminology, and Nurse Assisting are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals.
Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Health Knowledge Bowl, Pin Design, and Promotional Bulletin Board.
Bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Early Childhood Education, Health Knowledge Bowl, and Major Appliance and Refrigeration Technology.
SkillsUSA Maryland has a statewide membership of 5,000 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.
SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2019 National Leadership and Skills Conference
Gold Medal – Audio-Radio Production
Victoria Brooks, Aiden Kaleta: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
Gold Medal – Engineering Technology-Design
Malia Cohen, Anthony Salvatore Fertitta Jr., Leann Gomez, Bethany Stoll: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Gold Medal – Medical Terminology
Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
Gold Medal – Nurse Assisting
Madison McBride: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
Silver Medal – Health Knowledge Bowl
Jane Lee, Frances Maglaqui, Kiet Nguyen, Nhuquynh Nguyen: Eastern Technical High School – Baltimore County
Silver Medal – Pin Design (MS)
Piper Gooding: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Silver Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board
Delaney Bartholow, Rachel Haines, Kristina Kemp: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Bronze Medal – Early Childhood Education
Madison Grace: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
Bronze Medal – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
Tijesunimi Borode: Western School of Technology and Environmental Science – Baltimore County
Bronze Medal – Major Appliance and Refrigeration Technology
Brenda Hernandez: J.M. Tawes Technology and Career Center – Somerset County
4th Place – Basic Healthcare Skills
Makala Harrison: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Cyber Security
Nicholas Greiner: Jude Poole Jr., Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
4th Place – Dental Assisting
Britney Duong: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
4th Place – Pin Design
Yuang Chen: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
4th Place – Technical Drafting
Brandon Spilis: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
5th Place – Automated Manufacturing Technology
Jason Frazier, Justin Greenwell, Nathan Renfro: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
5th Place – Criminal Justice
Morgan Braithwaite: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County
5th Place – Graphic Communications
Rita Wienand: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Job Interview (PS)
Danielle Brooks: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
5th Place – Masonry
Greg Mullinix: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
5th Place – Medical Math
Dunni Ojumu: Western School of Technology and Environmental Science – Baltimore County
5th Place – Telecommunications Cabling
Hannah Virts: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
6th Place – 3-D Visualization and Animation
Nichola Maynard, Nicholas Neff: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County
6th Place – Mobile Robotics Technology
Daniel Baltezegar: J.M. Tawes Technology and Career Center – Somerset County
6th Place – Occupational Health and Safety – Single
Michael Brittingham, Trevor Hudson, Kaleb Steele: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
6th Place – Team Engineering Challenge (MS)
Brandon Anderson, Ethan Gell, Justin Hurney: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
7th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology
Rachel Burns, Misael Marin, Julian Wresche: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
8th Place – Broadcast News Production
Martin Higgins, Emily Jacob, Lucas Senesi, Lilly Stephens: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
8th Place – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology
Austin Abarca, Caryn Law, Michael Stone: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
8th Place – Internetworking
Christian Frazier: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
9th Place – American Spirit
Kahlyn Ekles, Abigail Lane, Aiden Reynolds: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
9th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology
Michael Coffey: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
9th Place – Principles of Engineering and Technology
George Rivers: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
9th Place – Medical Assisting
Haleigh Tucker: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
9th Place – Employment Application Process
Cole Clements: Robert D. Stethem Educational Center – Charles County
9th Place – Community Action Project
Candy Anderson, Joy Anderson: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
10th Place – Crime Scene Investigation
Karla Dizon, Madison Meade, Holly Sabreeya: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
10th Place – Industrial Motor Control
Emerson Hanlon: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
10th Place – Information Technology Services
Josh Oltarzewski: Harford Technical High School – Harford County
