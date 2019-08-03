St. Mary’s Students Earn Medals at SkillsUSA

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 18 medals from the 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, recently held in Louisville, KY. Three gold medals were earned by St. Mary’s County students. Some of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center students were interviewed during Fox 5’s Friday Zip Trip to Leonardtown (pictured above).

A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education high school students showcased their skills in 94 CTE competitions.

Demonstrating exemplary CTE training, Maryland students challenged 6,400 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Audio-Radio Production, Engineering Technology Design, Medical Terminology, and Nurse Assisting are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals.

Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Health Knowledge Bowl, Pin Design, and Promotional Bulletin Board.

Bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Early Childhood Education, Health Knowledge Bowl, and Major Appliance and Refrigeration Technology.

SkillsUSA Maryland has a statewide membership of 5,000 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2019 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold Medal – Audio-Radio Production

Victoria Brooks, Aiden Kaleta: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Gold Medal – Engineering Technology-Design

Malia Cohen, Anthony Salvatore Fertitta Jr., Leann Gomez, Bethany Stoll: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold Medal – Medical Terminology

Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Gold Medal – Nurse Assisting

Madison McBride: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Silver Medal – Health Knowledge Bowl

Jane Lee, Frances Maglaqui, Kiet Nguyen, Nhuquynh Nguyen: Eastern Technical High School – Baltimore County

Silver Medal – Pin Design (MS)

Piper Gooding: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Silver Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board

Delaney Bartholow, Rachel Haines, Kristina Kemp: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Bronze Medal – Early Childhood Education

Madison Grace: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

Bronze Medal – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Tijesunimi Borode: Western School of Technology and Environmental Science – Baltimore County

Bronze Medal – Major Appliance and Refrigeration Technology

Brenda Hernandez: J.M. Tawes Technology and Career Center – Somerset County

4th Place – Basic Healthcare Skills

Makala Harrison: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Cyber Security

Nicholas Greiner: Jude Poole Jr., Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

4th Place – Dental Assisting

Britney Duong: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

4th Place – Pin Design

Yuang Chen: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Technical Drafting

Brandon Spilis: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

5th Place – Automated Manufacturing Technology

Jason Frazier, Justin Greenwell, Nathan Renfro: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5th Place – Criminal Justice

Morgan Braithwaite: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County

5th Place – Graphic Communications

Rita Wienand: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Job Interview (PS)

Danielle Brooks: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

5th Place – Masonry

Greg Mullinix: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5th Place – Medical Math

Dunni Ojumu: Western School of Technology and Environmental Science – Baltimore County

5th Place – Telecommunications Cabling

Hannah Virts: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

6th Place – 3-D Visualization and Animation

Nichola Maynard, Nicholas Neff: Washington County Technical High School – Washington County

6th Place – Mobile Robotics Technology

Daniel Baltezegar: J.M. Tawes Technology and Career Center – Somerset County

6th Place – Occupational Health and Safety – Single

Michael Brittingham, Trevor Hudson, Kaleb Steele: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6th Place – Team Engineering Challenge (MS)

Brandon Anderson, Ethan Gell, Justin Hurney: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

7th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology

Rachel Burns, Misael Marin, Julian Wresche: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

8th Place – Broadcast News Production

Martin Higgins, Emily Jacob, Lucas Senesi, Lilly Stephens: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

8th Place – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology

Austin Abarca, Caryn Law, Michael Stone: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

8th Place – Internetworking

Christian Frazier: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

9th Place – American Spirit

Kahlyn Ekles, Abigail Lane, Aiden Reynolds: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

9th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology

Michael Coffey: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

9th Place – Principles of Engineering and Technology

George Rivers: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9th Place – Medical Assisting

Haleigh Tucker: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9th Place – Employment Application Process

Cole Clements: Robert D. Stethem Educational Center – Charles County

9th Place – Community Action Project

Candy Anderson, Joy Anderson: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th Place – Crime Scene Investigation

Karla Dizon, Madison Meade, Holly Sabreeya: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

10th Place – Industrial Motor Control

Emerson Hanlon: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

10th Place – Information Technology Services

Josh Oltarzewski: Harford Technical High School – Harford County

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700