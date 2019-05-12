St. Mary’s Releases New TechBook

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 12, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Article by Mary Wagner

Business Development Intern in the Department of Economic Development

The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development has released a new Technology Resource Book. The TechBook provides a detailed list of defense and technology companies in the area, plus resources and other institutions that help support the region’s businesses and workforce.

The TechBook is a tool that the economic development office provides, helping connect businesses to foster partnerships and collaborations and for job seekers to find employment in the technology industries in the county.

The 2018-2019 Technology Resource Book includes 116 pages in print, or there is a digital version. The digital TechBook provides easy access for companies and people to search for information on companies based off of their name, ownership classification or by the North American Industrial Classification System. The online version shows the evolving nature of the handbook and how it is continuing to grow.

“It started as a reference listing and over time I think it has evolved into a much more functional tool,” stated Katherine Stormont, economic development specialist, in a news release.

The Department of Economic Development partnered with the Department of Information Technology to publish the digital listing. Ms. Stormont helped put together several unique features to the handbook in order to make it stand out. In this issue, the TechBook emphasizes original photography with businesses, manufacturing floors, and images of local institutions and scenery.

“It is important to be able to show the assets that are here,” Ms. Stormont said about the original photography.

The cover art of the TechBook was found after a contest for students at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center. The winning student collaborated with a digital designer, learning about the process of professional graphic design from start to finish.

The DED had several goals by developing the new edition of the Technology Resource Book. One is to continue to provide the digital version and to have it up-to-date for users. The department also hopes to offer access for companies listed within the TechBook to update and change information to their profile as needed.

“Before the next issue comes out, it would be useful to go out to the businesses, educational institutions, and organizations; do some research and to see if we can glean other aspects of information that may be useful for the book,” Ms. Stormont said.

Email katherine.stormont@stmarysmd.com to receive a hard copy of the TechBook or to make changes to your company’s listing.

