Special Opening Weekend for Pax Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Pax River Naval Air Museum is excited to open its doors to the Test and Evaluation Hall this holiday weekend. Come visit and enjoy the indoor exhibits and the Flight Line.

Museum members only will be allowed to visit from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, July 3.

The general public is invited from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday, July 4, and noon to 4 pm Sunday, July 5.

Admission fees are temporarily reduced while the museum works through a staged reopening of the entire complex.

Admission is adults $5, children 5 to 12 $3, seniors 55 and older $3, and children younger than 5 enter for free.

Admission is always free for museum members.

Take advantage of this weekend’s membership sale. Enjoy 20% off the price of individual and family memberships, and 50% off a lifetime membership when you visit. Discount will be applied at the register.

For more information, contact the museum here.

A few words on the guest experience, visitor etiquette, and the museum’s COVID-19 prevention plans:

The Pax Museum is committed to the safety and well-being of its staff, volunteers, and visitors. With the help of visitors, the museum can ensure a safe reopening for all.

Here’s what the museum will do:

Plenty of hand sanitizing stations are located within the facility.

Museum high-touch surfaces, handles, restrooms and other areas will be disinfected on a routine schedule.

Capacity limits indoors are adjusted (to include the theater and gift shop spaces).

Simulator use and some interactive displays have been temporarily suspended.

Here’s what visitors can do:

Please wear your mask. Face coverings are required indoors for anyone older than 2.

Please observe social distancing throughout the complex. There’s plenty of space to spread out.

Please wait patiently for your turn in the gift shop and theater. The staff will help notify you when it’s your turn to enjoy these parts of the museum.

If you’re feeling ill or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 (or have been in contact with an infected person), please postpone the visit until you are well.

