SMECO Scholarships to Be Awarded

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will award four $2,500 scholarships to local high school students who excel in their endeavors and show promise in their chosen field of study. Students have until April 1, 2024, to apply.

SMECO has awarded scholarships to 120 students in the 30 years since beginning the program in 1993.

If you’re a senior living with parents or guardians who are SMECO members, and you have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.0, you’re eligible to apply.

Scholarships are based on scholastic achievement, financial need, and community and school involvement.

For eligibility requirements, and to complete and submit the online application and additional documentation, visit SMECO’s website.

About SMECO

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.