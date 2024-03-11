SMECO Announces Richards’ Resignation

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors recently announced that James A. Richards has resigned his seat on the Board as of February 19, 2024. Mr. Richards represented Prince George’s County and served on SMECO’s Board since 2001.

“James Richards’ dedication to service over many decades—both at SMECO and in the local community—shows his commitment to making a positive impact. We could always rely on Mr. Richards to be an advocate for the economic development, education, and quality of life of our SMECO members,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO. “We will miss his commitment to transparency and his valuable insights.”

The Brandywine resident is a retired firefighter from the Prince George’s County Fire Department. He received the Gold Star of Valor, the department’s highest honor, and the Meritorious Service Award from the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Richards retired as a senior master sergeant in the D.C. Air National Guard after 22 years of military service. He received his associate’s degree in fire science from Prince George’s Community College and attended the University of Maryland. He is the owner of Richards Enterprises and serves as a director of the Brandywine Lions Club.

During his time on the Board, Mr. Richards served on the Capital Projects Committee and the Public Relations Committee. He received the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation, the Board Leadership Certificate, and the Director Gold certification from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

