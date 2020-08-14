Sheriff’s 40 Years of Service Recognized

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron was recently recognized for 40 years of service to the county.

Sheriff Cameron received a commendation from the St. Mary’s County commissioners on July 7 that detailed his service record beginning in 1980 as a patrolman in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and subsequent promotions until his retirement in 2005.

Cameron would then assume the position of director of public safety. One year later, he was elected sheriff of St. Mary’s County and has since served in this capacity for an unprecedented four consecutive terms. Sheriff Cameron referred to his 40-year tenure as “going by in a flash.” He went on to say, “It’s been my honor being in county government, and policing in my home has been really special.”

The entire presentation is available for viewing on St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel at any time or on SMCG Channel 95.

