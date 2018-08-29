Sept. 12 Deadline for Legislative Proposals

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Annapolis legislative delegation at 6 pm Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The meeting will take place in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the St. Mary’s commissioners, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2019 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found here.

The deadline for proposals to be considered at the Dec. 11 joint meeting is Sept. 12, 2018. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.

Proposals can be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

41770 Baldridge St. P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

csmc@stmarysmd.com

Del. Deborah C. Rey

District 29B, St. Mary’s County

323 House Office Building

6 Bladen St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

deborah.rey@house.state.md.us

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700