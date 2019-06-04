Pax to Commemorate Battle of Midway/D-Day

June 4, 1942: USS Yorktown CV-5 damaged and dead in the water during the Battle of Midway. US Navy photo

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will host the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Battle of Midway/D-Day Commemoration on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the museum at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The event will begin at 9:30 am and is free and open to the public.

Guest speakers at the Battle of Midway/D-Day event will include Capt. Christopher Cox, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer, and George Hill, Pax River Naval Air Museum president.

Immediately following the ceremony will be a free screening of the 1976 film “Midway” starring Charlton Heston.

About the Museum

The Pax River Naval Air Museum’s mission is to “Preserve, Educate, Inspire” by presenting the continuing story of naval aviation with a focus on Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Its vision is to be a highly valued community resource providing both educational and tourism benefits to the Southern Maryland area for generations.

Located just outside Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the PRNAM is operated by the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization. First opened in 1978, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum now spans three buildings and also includes a Flight Line consisting of one-of-a-kind aircraft and aircraft configurations unique to the Naval Test Center.

