Pax River’s Five-Year Review Complete

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s five-year review is complete and copies of the report are available to the public.

The Department of the Navy and the US Environmental Protection Agency Region 3, with concurrence from the Maryland Department of the Environment, completed the Fifth Five-Year Review of existing Record of Decision documents and ongoing remedial (environmental cleanup) actions at NAS Pax River.

A Five-Year Review is required by Section 121 of Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act for remedial actions which result in any hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants remaining at a site at levels that do not allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure.

The purpose of the Five-Year Review was to ensure that these remedial actions are providing adequate protection of human health and the environment. The final report was completed in March 2019 and is available to the public through the two public repositories at these libraries:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library

22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407

Patuxent River, MD 20629

301-342-1927

Hours: Monday-Thursday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Friday: 10 am – 2 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

St. Mary’s County Public Library

Lexington Park Branch

21677 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-8188

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 am – 8:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

Closed Sunday

The Five-Year Review contains information on the following ER Sites: Site 1 Fishing Point Landfill and Site 12, Landfill Behind Rifle Range, Operable Unit (OU)-1, Site 6/6A, OU-1 – Bohneyard Site, Site 11 OU1 and OU-2- Former and Current Sanitary Landfills, Site 17, OU-1 – Pesticide Shop (Building 841), Site 31 – Tire Shop Building 307, and Site 39 – Waste Tetrachloroethene (PCE) Storage Area (Building 503).

Community members who have questions or information about the effectiveness of the remedies and protection of human health and environment are encouraged to contact Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer, at NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs at 22268 Cedar Point Road, Building 409. He can be reached at 301-757-3343.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700