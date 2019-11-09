Parade, Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Mark Veterans Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the town of Leonardtown invite the public to a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony in the square in Leonardtown on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, immediately following the annual Veterans Day Parade.

This ceremony will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II with remarks from veterans and dignitaries and conclude with the laying of the wreaths on the memorials.

Veterans and family members of those who served during this war effort are encouraged to contact Brandy Blackstone at 301-475-9791 or brandy.blackstone@leonardtown.gov to be honored during the ceremony.

The 2019 Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9:45 am from St. Mary’s Ryken High School and proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Square. Floats, marching bands, and special attraction performers are all part of this year’s parade.

Parking and Shuttle Information:

Parade participants are requested to be in place at the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken High School no later than 9:30 am and be aware of the following:

Parade vehicles, including buses, floats, cars, trucks, and motorcycles should report directly to the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken between 7 and 8 am. All parade vehicles – except emergency vehicles – should be parked by 8 am.

Marching groups and other parade participants should park at Leonardtown Middle School and take the shuttle to St. Mary’s Ryken between 7:45 and 9:20 am.

For safety reasons, parents are not to drop their children at St. Mary’s Ryken along the roadside or at the intersection. All persons participating in the parade (and who are not riding in a parade vehicle) should ride the shuttle bus from Leonardtown Middle School.

Parking for Spectators:

The parking lot adjacent to the courthouse on Courthouse Drive is reserved for school buses and shuttles only. Parking for spectators and parade participants will not be available at the courthouse. Spectators are asked to park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, or the College of Southern Maryland and ride one of the complimentary, round-trip shuttles into town. Free parking and shuttles will also be available at all three of these locations.

At the Governmental Center, spectators are asked to park in the lots adjacent to the Carter State Office Building at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Wheelchair-accessible shuttles will be available at both locations. The return-shuttle stop for both sites is located across from the Olde Town Pub on the corner of Washington and Shadrick streets.

Spectators and participants using the shuttles may encounter delays due to crowding.

Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown Leonardtown will be closed to traffic from 8 am until noon. Downtown parking and through-traffic will be limited to areas accessible from Lawrence Avenue. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control and parade volunteers will assist with parking and street detours.

Handicapped Parking:

Spectators requiring handicapped parking may take Washington Street and (upon showing proof of a handicapped sticker or need) will be allowed to park in the public lot beside the Hair Company.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700