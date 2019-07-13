One Weekend, Two Lighthouses

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

National Lighthouse Weekend on Aug. 3 and 4 will offer an opportunity to visit two local lighthouses. The open houses will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on the first weekend in August.

Head to Piney Point for a fun and free Open House Weekend in recognition of National Lighthouse Day, celebrated each year on Aug. 7. Enjoy tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, lighthouse tower, and grounds. The official day as designated by Congress, August 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the August 7, 1789 Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned Federal lighthouse. Admission will be free, but donations will be greatly appreciated.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD 20674.

Phone: 301-994-1471

Click here for more information.

After a visit to Piney Point, head to St. Clement’s Island for a fun open house at Blackistone Lighthouse in recognition of National Lighthouse Day. Check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island and the Blackistone Lighthouse. Tours of the lighthouse, a replica of the original lighthouse that stood at the same location, will be available free of charge. The last boat to the island will leave at 2 pm. Regular museum admission fees apply.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD 20626

Phone: 301-769-2222

Click here for more information on the St. Clement’s Island Museum.

