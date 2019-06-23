Newtowne Players Ready for Next Show

The Newtowne Players are bringing “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” to the stage in St. Mary’s County. This show will be presented June 28-July 21, 2019, on stage at the Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in ​Lexington Park, MD.

The show was written by Carol Hall, Larry King, and Peter Masterson. The local production will be directed by Dawn Weber; musical director is Diane Trautman; and the show is produced by Robin Finnacom.

The show is a happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side-stepping, recounting the good times as well as the demise of a business called the Chicken Ranch.

It’s the late 1970s and the business has been operating just outside of a little town called Gilbert, Texas, for more than a century. Everyone from governors, senators, mayors and even victorious college football teams frequent Miss Mona’s cozy little bordello.

However, when the crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the place, political ramifications will surely lead to its demise.

Time magazine called the Broadway production “A font of fun and friendliness, … engagingly rich in regional nostalgia and spiced with delicate bawdry.”

There will be no children’s tickets sold to this show, as this is for adults only.

As a community theater, The Newtowne Players’ mission is to promote all aspects of the performing arts in Southern Maryland. The group provides an outlet for those in the community who are interested in theater in all capacities.

People who are interested in performing, directing, make up, writing, costume design or technical support, get the opportunity for all of that through education, growth and hands-on experience of working as a volunteer in any of their areas of interest. Throughout the process, the group provides quality entertainment to the surrounding communities.

