Newtowne Players Perform ‘Night Before Christmas’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” is the next scheduled performance by the The Newtowne Players.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a joyful tribute to the holiday season that tells the wild holiday adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer, on their quest to find out why Santa missed their house last year.

The Players will present their holiday production of Ken Ludwig’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 8 pm Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, 2017, with matinee performances at 3:30 pm Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19. The play will continue on the Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 weekends on the same schedule. Please note that there will be no performances on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 24-26).

All performances will be at the Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for military/senior/student, and $10 for children younger than 12. Tickets may be purchased online here or by calling 301-737-5447. ​If you call, leave a message with your name, number of tickets, the date of performance, and your phone number.

The physical box office is open one hour prior to show time. When you arrive at the theater, please show your ticket confirmation at the box office. This will expedite the check in process. Online ticket sales close one hour prior to show time.

In January 2018, Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be performed. Dates will be weekends Jan. 26-Feb. 11. The play will be directed by Christopher Joyce.

The play reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche du Bois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject — so far as possible — the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The pressure brought to bear upon her by her sister, with whom she goes to live in New Orleans, intensified by the earthy and extremely “normal” young husband of the latter, leads to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion and, in the end, to madness.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700