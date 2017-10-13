NAVAIR’s Somerville Is March of Dimes Heroine Finalist

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Adrienne Somerville of the Naval Air Systems Command headquarters is among the finalists for the 17th annual Heroines of Washington Awards, the March of Dimes announced.

Heroines of Washington is one of Washington, DC.’s most unique events, recognizing and honoring women in the DC metropolitan area for their dedication to community service. Formerly Heroines in Technology, the March of Dimes has expanded these awards to honor women in various industries, including health care, real estate, and the public sector, among others.

The finalists were chosen from a select group of women for giving back to their community through tremendous feats of volunteerism that go above and beyond their employment requirements. This year’s finalists work with homeless shelters and veterans, provide life-saving equipment and education to local hospitals, support STEM programs, and advocate for diversity inclusion. Their tireless dedication to these causes solidified their placement as a finalists.

In addition to Ms. Somerville, the other 2017 Heroines of Washington finalists are:

Catherine Anderson, UnitedHealthcare Community and State

Molly Bauch, Accenture

Erica Brouillette, CSRA

Maureen Bryant, Korth Companies

Wynne Busman, Infant Toddler Family Day Care of Northern Virginia

Yvette Butler, Capital One

Jennifer Carr, Fairfax County Public Schools

Christine Espenshade, JLL

Lisa Friedlander, Activity Rocket

Rebecca Geller, The Geller Law Group

Shannon Hagy, Bart & Associates, Inc.

Kimberley Hayes, The Ambit Group

Rosemary Lauer, The Tetra Partnerships

Barbara McDuffie, Baker Tilly

Gillian Michaelson, The Advisory Board

Terita Norton, The Aerospace Corporation

Diane Pearson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Elise Rabekoff, Quadrangle Development Corporation

Staci Redmon, Strategy and Management Services, Inc.

Holly Seibold, M2 Academy

Emma Sharma, Valiant Integrated Services

Thu Stubbs, Technology Science Corporation

Jeanne Sullivan, KPMG

Tamara Vineyard, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

Since 2001, the March of Dimes has honored 101 “heroines” and raised more than $2.5 million to support the organization’s efforts to fight premature birth and birth defects. Heroines of Washington guests include directors, CEOs, and other high-level individuals from local corporations and government agencies.

Sponsors include Vencore, TSI, EY, and JLL. Media Partners are Sage Communications, DC Magazine, DC Hotspots, The Umbrella Syndicate, WTOP, and Fairfax Woman.

For tickets to the awards gala on Nov. 2, click here.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700