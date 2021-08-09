NAACP Plans Back-to-School Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 9, 2021

The NAACP 7025 Branch is planning a back-to-school fair for Saturday, August 14, 2021, from noon to 3 pm.

The fair will be held at Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park.

There will be giveaways of school supplies while supplies last and resources and information for students and parents. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The group is seeking financial support to help them provide school supplies, light refreshments, and materials for the event. This year they are requesting cash donations to purchase backpacks pre-packed with school supplies. If you are willing to donate, please let them know the number of backpacks with supplies that you or your organization would like to purchase.

For example:

$10 – 1 book bag with supplies

$50 – 5 book bags with supplies

$100 – 10 book bags with supplies

Checks can be mailed to the St. Mary’s County NAACP at P.O. Box 189 Lexington Park, MD 20653 and should be made payable to the St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025. Or go to https://stmarysnaacp.org/back-to-school to donate.

For more information about the event, call Dr. Janice Walthour at 301-862-2296 or 240-317-7047.

