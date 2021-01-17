Members Sought for Redistricting Board

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, January 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will appoint five county residents to serve on the 2020 Redistricting Board.

The county code requires that, following each decennial census of the United States, a redistricting board shall be appointed. The board will meet between January 1 and March 1 in the year following each decennial census.

The commissioners will each appoint one member to the redistricting board, which will hold meetings, create a redistricting plan, hold public hearings on the plan, and submit the plan to the commissioners by December 31, 2021. The redistricting plan becomes law 60 days after it is submitted to the commissioners. The commissioners do not approve the plan.

The following criteria must be met:

Each member must be a registered voter and a resident of St. Mary’s.

A commissioner can appoint any resident and registered voter — even if he/she resides outside of a commissioner’s own district.

County and state employees or officials are restricted from service on the board.

Appointees will be expected to attend all meetings and public hearings of the board from February until November.

All citizens interested in volunteering their time should complete the application available on the county’s website and attach their resume.

Applications will be accepted until January 21, 2021.