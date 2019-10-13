Lions Clubs Seek Entries for Poster Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Calling all student artists! The 2019 Peace Poster Contest is now open. Lions Clubs International sponsors an annual worldwide Peace Poster Contest asking students to create a picture of their vision of the year’s theme. The Lions Clubs of St. Mary’s County come together with its community partner, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, to sponsor the local contest.

Here are the contest rules:

The contest is open to St. Mary’s County students (public and home-schooled) who will be 11, 12, or 13 by Nov. 15, 2019.

Artwork must be 14” x 22” on a material flexible enough to be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube.

You may use paint, crayon, pencil, chalk, ink, etc. — chalk, charcoal, and pastel entries should be sealed with a fixative spray to prevent smearing.

Nothing may be glued, stapled, or attached to the artwork in any way — three-dimensional entries will not be accepted.

No lettering or numbering on the front of the poster.

Artist signature must be on the back of the poster.

All artwork must be the individual artist’s original creation — duplications are not accepted.

Only one entry per artist and each entry must be the work of only one artist.

Poster must be delivered flat and not folded.

The submission deadline is noon Oct. 25.

Submission Details

Entries must be accompanied with registration form which must include a parent or legal guardian signature. Registration forms available digitally here or from the student’s art teacher.

School entries will be picked up from each school by a Lions Club member.

Individual entries may be dropped off at the office of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Office hours are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Lions Club contacts are Dana Davis at davisdj@comcast.net 301-863-2561 or Anne Hodges at anne.hodges83@yahoo.com 240-441-9104. The arts council contact is Nell Elder at info@smcart.org or 240-309-4061.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7 Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-863-7700