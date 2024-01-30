Library to Host Black History Program

Langston Hughes in 1936. (Photo by Carl Van Vechten from the US Library of Congress Online Collection)

The Lexington Park Library will host “Soul of Langston,” a Black History Month performance. The event will be held from 2 to 3pm on Saturday, February 3, at the library.

Daron P. Stewart reveals the bitter-sweet wit and wisdom of Langston Hughes’ poetry; the tragedies and triumphs that constructed his life; and the worldwide impact of his literary accomplishments.

Mr. Hughes went from busboy and poet to becoming “Harlem’s Wonder” helping establish the civil rights movement through the Harlem Renaissance.

“He is among the most eloquent American poets to have sung about the wounds caused by social and political injustice. Though he never sought to be all things to all people, he managed to create a body of work that epitomized the beauty and variety of the Black American experiences, as well as the diversity of emotions, thought, and dreams that he saw common to all human beings,” reads the library’s website.

The St. Mary’s County branch NAACP #7025 and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions are partnering with the St. Mary’s County Library to make this program possible, and they will provide light refreshments.

Register here. There are a limited number of seats.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.