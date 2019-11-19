Lexington Park VA Clinic Opens

The Washington, DC, Veteran Administration Medical Center will opens its sixth Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Lexington Park, MD, on December 2, 2019.

45870 East Run Drive, Suite 300 Lexington Park, MD 20653

Open 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday-Friday. For an appointment, call 202-745-8577 Option 2

The clinic is on the third floor of the East Run Center at the intersection of Chancellor’s and Great Mills roads, across from Great Mills High School. The MedStar Medical Group Primary Care is on the first floor.

Sens. Benjamin Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings joined Michael S. Heimall, medical center director of the Washington, DC, VA Medical Center in cutting the ribbon at the long-anticipated clinic. The VA Community Centers are part of the federal initiative to address failures in the VA medical system to deliver care where and when it is needed.

This is the sixth neighborhood clinic set up within the DC Center’s jurisdiction, Mr. Heimall said, and more are planned.

“Steny started the CBOC charge,” said Secretary Owings, using the acronym’s SEE-BOK short-cut pronunciation. “He pushed and pushed and pushed. This is words put into action,” he said of Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

Sen. Van Hollen also thanked Congressman Steny Hoyer for his bipartisan work to see that VA Community Clinics were established and that they are spreading in Maryland. “Even at a time of division on many issues,” Sen. Van Hollen said, “the issue of caring for our veterans brings all parties together.”

“Access is critically important to getting the care you need … the health care you deserve,” Sen. Cardin told the veterans and community leaders on hand for the ribbon cutting. “Budget challenges cannot interfere with delivering to our veterans.”

Another CBOC is slated to open next year in Charlotte Hall. With that opening, Sen. Cardin said, “We are delivering on our veterans in the southern part of the state.”

Eligible veterans in Southern Maryland can receive a variety of assistance at the clinic, including VA primary care, woman’s health, social work services, mental health care, nutrition counseling, pharmacy consulting, laboratory services, and tele-health. The VA health team can also provide referral services for veterans who required specialized care.

Representatives from Veteran Service Organizations and VA community partners are also on site to help educate veterans about the VA claims process, community resources, and services offered by private organizations.

Sen. Van Hollen closed his remarks noting the vital role NAS Patuxent River plays in providing for our national defense as well as providing local jobs.

“To make sure you have the equipment and support you need we are working to get the defense (appropriations) bill passed,” he said. “And we will keep our promises to vets to provide top quality health care.” When he further promised that veterans’ medical benefits would not be privatized, but “anchored” in veteran facilities and clinics like the one in Lexington Park, he was applauded.