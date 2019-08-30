Legislative Proposals Must Be Submitted by Sept. 4

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 30, 2019

Organizations and citizens who have legislative proposals must submit them to the St. Mary’s County commissioners by Thursday, Sept. 4, 2019.

The commissioners will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Annapolis delegation at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 1. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the county commissioners, as well as proposals from the community for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly of Maryland, which begins in January.

The form to submit legislative proposals can be found online here.

The deadline for the county commissioners to review the proposals considered at the Oct. 1 meeting is Sept. 4. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the Oct. 1 meeting. Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County delegation per their schedule.

Proposals can be submitted to:

St. Mary’s County Commissioners

41770 Baldridge St.

P.O. B0x 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

csms@stmarysmd.com

or

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A, St. Mary’s County

310 House Office Building

6 Bladen St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700