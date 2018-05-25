Law Day 2018 Volunteers Honored

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Retired Judge Karen Abrams, left, congratulates volunteers Alycia Stack, Kathleen McClernan, Sam Wiest, Anjelica Harden, John Weiner, and Marsha Williams, who were given proclamations by St. Mary’s County Bar President Jaymi Sterling and SMC President-elect Kevin Hill.

The St. Mary’s County Bar Association is pleased to honor the following members for volunteering their time and expertise at the St. Mary’s senior centers in honor of Law Day on May 1, 2018:

They are Dan Armitage, Alycia Stack, Kathleen McClernan, Sam Wiest, Anjelica Harden, John Weiner, and Marsha Williams. These volunteers spent the day helping local senior citizens draft advanced medical directives as a component of their comprehensive health plans.

