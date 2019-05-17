Juneteenth Vendors, Sponsors Sought

Vendors, advertisers, and sponsors are needed for the 16th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Those interested need to register before the May 24 deadline.

The nonprofit Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions is excited about the upcoming event that will be held from noon to 8 pm at John G. Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park. Admission will be free for the family event.

Each year the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions expands and grows, and this year the organization is very excited about some new sponsors, vendors, entertainment, and attendees from the community. The group provides local entertainers an opportunity to showcase their music. It also welcomes all sorts of music entertainment in celebration of the African-American heritage. Entertainers can contact africanamericancontributions.com for more information.

Sponsor donations will finance Juneteenth events and will support the mission of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions. Platinum Sponsorship – $2,000, Gold Sponsorship – $1,000, Silver Sponsorship – $500, and Bronze Sponsorship – $250 are available.

According to the committee’s website, Juneteenth originated as a celebration of the ending of slavery in Texas. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and 1,800 troops of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War had ended and all slaves were free. Even though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had gone into effect Jan. 1, 1863, freeing all slaves in those states in rebellion against the US, for various reasons the decree had not yet taken effect in Texas.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700