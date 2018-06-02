Join Conversation at The Longest Table

Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Choose Civility: Southern Maryland Longest Table event, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Library.

The public is invited to share a meal and conversation with someone they don’t know, exchange stories about life in St. Mary’s County, and discover both common ground and new ideas.

Join the library at 6 pm Thursday, June 21, for a community conversation over a family-style meal from Mission BBQ. The event will be held at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, on the lawn adjacent to Miedzinski Park at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. Tickets are $10, to cover expenses. Purchase tickets online at the website link above, or visit any St. Mary’s County Library branch.

During the meal, participants will discuss how to Choose Civility in their everyday interactions. To enhance the experience of getting to know different people, guests will not be seated with their companions.

“St. Mary’s County Library is incredibly excited to bring the Longest Table to St. Mary’s County,” said Laura Boonchaisri, publicity, outreach, and programming coordinator for St. Mary’s County Library. “We hope to start a community conversation about what civility looks like for St. Mary’s and discuss how we can Choose Civility in our everyday interactions with each other.”

Special thanks to the Human Relations Commission of St. Mary’s County, Mission BBQ, Southern Maryland Regional Library, St. Mary’s County government and Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County for their support, partnership, and sponsorships. This event would not be possible without the support of a Library Services and Technology Act grant administered by Howard County Public Library.

Organizations that are interested in becoming a partner for this or future Choose Civility: Southern Maryland events, please contact Ms. Boonchaisri at lboonchaisri@stmalib.org or call 301-475-2846, ext. 1007.

The Southern Maryland libraries (Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and the Southern Maryland Regional Library) have come together to support Choose Civility: Southern Maryland. The Choose Civility initiative started with the Howard County Library and then grew throughout Maryland and beyond. For more information about Choose Civility, click here.

