Health Department Offers Virtual Programs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 14, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Registration is open for virtual programs on pregnancy, tobacco cessation, diabetes prevention, and drug overdose response being offered by the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

NEW! Baby Basics for Strong Beginnings

Baby Basics is an evidence-based program, consisting of six virtual group sessions which are facilitated monthly by our Strong Beginnings Program team. This group is for women in early stages of pregnancy (first trimester) living in St. Mary’s County who have any mental health concerns or are struggling with use of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and/or vape products.

Participants will receive a copy of the book Baby Basics: Your Month By Month Guide To A Healthy Pregnancy, designed to provide crucial prenatal health information and support. Group sessions will provide a safe, inclusive space where members can discuss topics concerning pregnancy. Join other pregnant women with similar daily struggles in a nonjudgmental and interactive environment.

Next Series: Monthly on the 3rd Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – June 16, 2021 from 1 to 2 pm

Learn more or register at www.smchd.org/strongbeginnings

Overdose Response Program

The Overdose Response Program provides free training, open to anyone who would like to learn how opioids affect the body, how to recognize the signs of opioid overdose, and how to care for someone who may be experiencing an overdose until emergency help arrives. Participants can receive an overdose response kit via scheduled curb-side pickup that includes naloxone (Narcan) – a life-saving medication that may be able to restore the breathing of someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Next Sessions: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm or Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm

Learn more or register at www.smchd.org/overdose

Tobacco Cessation Program

The Tobacco Cessation Program is free and that takes place over the course of eight weeks (weekly 1 hour sessions). Participants learn behavioral modifications, stress management, and other techniques to help them quit using tobacco products.

Next Series: Thursdays, February 4, 2021 – April 15, 2021 from 1 to 2 pm

Learn more or register at www.smchd.org/tobacco

Diabetes Prevention Program

The Diabetes Prevention Program helps participants establish and stick with positive lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating habits, physical activity and positive stress management, which can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. This free program includes 16 weekly sessions, followed by monthly sessions for ongoing support from a lifestyle coach.

Next Series: Thursdays, February 11, 2021 – February 10, 2022 from 2 to 3 pm

Learn more or register at www.smchd.org/dpp