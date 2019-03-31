GM Pool Seeking Water Safety Instructors

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 31, 2019

St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks is seeking certified water safety instructors for swim lessons, starting in June 2019 for the Great Mills Pool.

To apply, applicants can obtain an application at the Recreation and Parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, at the Great Mills Pool next to Great Mills High School, or go online to St. Mary’s Recreation and Parks’ website and then click on the application for employment.

For further information, call the Great Mills Pool at 301-866-6560.

