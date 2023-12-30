Give Yourself a Gift

Posted by Walden Wise on Saturday, December 30, 2023 · Leave a Comment

As the year draws to a close, we find ourselves filled with immense gratitude for the incredible journey we’ve shared at Walden Wise. This year has been one of growth and inspiration, fueled by your active participation and unwavering dedication to nurturing the emotional well-being of children.

We want to acknowledge that prioritizing children’s emotional health requires a deep level of commitment. It’s no easy task, and we applaud each and every one of you for the dedication you demonstrate every single day. Your efforts, big and small, are making a real difference in the lives of children.

Take time to recognize your good work this year.

In recognition of your remarkable contributions, we encourage you to give yourself a gift of some kind. Whether it’s indulging in a long-awaited activity, spending quality time with loved ones, or simply taking a moment to appreciate your own journey, this is a moment to honor your commitment and celebrate the impact you are making.

To celebrate your invaluable contribution and mark the end of a remarkable year, here is The Best of 2023.

The Best of 2023 is an exclusive collection of the five most popular and impactful resources from our community this year. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or joined us along the way, this is your chance to:

Rediscover insightful tools that fuel deeper understanding.

that fuel deeper understanding. Revisit must-read guides that offered valuable insights and perspectives, empowering you to become more effective CoCreators.

that offered valuable insights and perspectives, empowering you to become more effective CoCreators. Relive engaging activities that enriched your experiences with the kids in your life

that enriched your experiences with the kids in your life Reconnect with the wisdom shared by our incredible community members, reminding you that you are not alone on this journey.

A testament to the collective power of our community.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Your individual contributions, combined with your commitment to a personal CoCreating practice, have shaped this movement in ways that none of us could have achieved alone.

Each of us, individually and collectively, is making a difference. The work we do together, especially at this critical moment in time, is vital for ensuring a future where children thrive emotionally.

With heartfelt appreciation,

The Walden Wise Team

At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators. What kind of CoCreator are you? Let us know: Visit us at WaldenWise.org, join us on Facebook and Linked-In, follow us on Instagram. Visit our Leader Member page.