Gallery-V Opens First Exhibit: ‘Quarantine Dreams’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Gallery-V — St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s virtual art gallery — drew submissions from six states as well as one from British Columbia.

Thirty-seven entries were selected for the exhibit which is shown in the Lexington Park Leader YouTube video below.

Juror John Paradiso, resident artist-curator at Portico Gallery and Studios in Brentwood, MD, part of the Gateway Arts District in Prince George’s County, MD, made these selections:

Honorable mentions:

Not Quite Spring, by Keely Houk Everyday Tonic, by Elyse Harrison Flower Garden, by Harriet Gossett Evening Journey, by Andrew Henderson Pandemic Blizzard, by Rustine Quigley Forest Walk, by Caroline MacKinnon



Juror’s Pick: Antibody, by Patrick Craig

“Quarantine Dreams” was sponsored by a grant from St. Mary’s County Arts Council.