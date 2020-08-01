Gallery-V Opens First Exhibit: ‘Quarantine Dreams’
Gallery-V — St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s virtual art gallery — drew submissions from six states as well as one from British Columbia.
Thirty-seven entries were selected for the exhibit which is shown in the Lexington Park Leader YouTube video below.
Juror John Paradiso, resident artist-curator at Portico Gallery and Studios in Brentwood, MD, part of the Gateway Arts District in Prince George’s County, MD, made these selections:
Honorable mentions:
Not Quite Spring, by Keely Houk
Everyday Tonic, by Elyse Harrison
Flower Garden, by Harriet Gossett
Evening Journey, by Andrew Henderson
Pandemic Blizzard, by Rustine Quigley
Forest Walk, by Caroline MacKinnon
Juror’s Pick: Antibody, by Patrick Craig
“Quarantine Dreams” was sponsored by a grant from St. Mary’s County Arts Council.