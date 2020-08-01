August 1, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Gallery-V Opens First Exhibit: ‘Quarantine Dreams’ -

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Limited Public Opening of St. Mary’s Libraries -

Friday, July 31, 2020

DISA Leadership in Action Series Continues -

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Naval Aviation in Wartime Pax River -

Monday, July 27, 2020

Stock Ticker

Gallery-V Opens First Exhibit: ‘Quarantine Dreams’

Posted by on Saturday, August 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Gallery-V — St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s virtual art gallery — drew submissions from six states as well as one from British Columbia.

Thirty-seven entries were selected for the exhibit which is shown in the Lexington Park Leader YouTube video below.

Juror John Paradiso, resident artist-curator at Portico Gallery and Studios in Brentwood, MD, part of the Gateway Arts District in Prince George’s County, MD, made these selections:

Honorable mentions:

        •  Not Quite Spring, by Keely Houk

        •  Everyday Tonic, by Elyse Harrison

        •   Flower Garden, by Harriet Gossett

        •   Evening Journey,  by Andrew Henderson

        •   Pandemic Blizzard, by Rustine Quigley

        •   Forest Walk, by Caroline MacKinnon

Juror’s Pick:            Antibody, by Patrick Craig

 

“Quarantine Dreams” was sponsored by a grant from St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Exclusives · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment