FDR Boulevard Project Moving Ahead

Friday, May 31, 2019

The commissioners of St. Mary’s County and St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission have signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will increase efficiency and enhance collaborative efforts between MetCom construction work and Department of Public Works and Transportation’s roadway construction for the FDR Boulevard Project Phase 3.

Phase 3 of the FDR Boulevard Project will expand the road between Pegg Road and Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills and Lexington Park and allows for the needed contract work to be bid together as two lots in a single solicitation. This partnership between the county and MetCom allows for a streamlined project that will result in faster completion and improved road services to the residents of St. Mary’s County.

For more information about the memorandum or the FDR Boulevard Project, contact St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, Engineering Division, at 301-475-4200, ext. 73525.

The purpose of the FDR Boulevard expansion project is to help relieve congestion and reduce the delays along the MD 235 corridor. The project has the potential to remove thousands of vehicles per day from portions of the MD 235 corridor. The right of way width needed for the project is 80 to 100 feet, and then project will also include a raised 8-20-foot median and a variety of traffic calming devices like narrow 10-11-foot wide lanes and roundabouts. There will also be 5- to 6-foot pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, landscaping, and decorative lighting.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700