FDR Blvd. Monterey-Kinnegad Extension to Open

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The extension of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park — from Monterey Lane to the roundabout at the intersection of Kinnegad Drive/Castletown Way — for a length of 0.28 mile, will be open to traffic Tuesday, June 9.

Construction completion will provide a connection to the current end of Amber Drive at the intersection of Kinnegad Drive/Castletown Way within the Hickory Hills community. Amber Drive was previously reconstructed as part of the FDR Boulevard project. A road renaming will occur June 9, changing the road name of Amber Drive to FDR Boulevard.

The extension and connection of the FDR Boulevard roadway will allow traffic to flow between Route 4 St. Andrew’s Church Road and Route 237 Chancellor’s Run Road.

Due to this extension and connection, additional traffic volume will occur within the Laurel Glen, Beverly Hills, and Hickory Hills communities. Pedestrians and cyclists should be aware of the increased vehicular traffic and use only designated crosswalk locations for crossing FDR Boulevard.

Those with questions about the roadway extension of FDR Boulevard and the renaming of Amber Drive can contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73525.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700