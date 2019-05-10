Enjoy a Night on Broadway at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

For the fourth year, The Newtowne Players will perform its “A Night on Broadway: Sight, Sound and Song” show. Performances will be held May 10 through May 19. Shows will be at 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, with 3:30 pm Sunday matinees.

The show will be presented at the Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, students and military; and $13 for children age 12 and younger. All tickets may be purchased online at the website linked to above or by calling 301-737-5447.

“A Night on Broadway: Sight, Sound and Song” returns with all new songs from a new musical lineup, including hits from “Aladdin,” “Beautiful,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Frozen,” “Hamilton,” and “They’re Playing Our Song.”

The show is being produced by Kathryn Teague and Thomas Esposito. Mr. Esposito is the director. Musical director is Diane Trautman.

Organizers say there will be many musical performances from shows people have enjoyed for years as well as some recent releases. Theatergoers are bound to hear many songs they know and love; and they may even discover something new.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700