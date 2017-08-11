Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste

St. Mary’s County residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of potentially toxic materials at the St. Andrew’s Landfill on St. Andrew’s Church Road.

The landfill will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, between 8 am and 4:30 pm.

Almost 54 tons of materials were collected during last year’s event. Help St. Mary’s County collect even more this year and dispose of it through safe and environmentally responsible practices.

The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and properly discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials.

Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners, and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is harden by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) prior to disposal. If citizens are unable to do so, latex paint also will be accepted.

Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid..

For more information please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3500 or log on to their website.

