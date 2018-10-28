Deadline Nears to Request Absentee Ballot

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The deadline to request a 2018 Gubernatorial General Election absentee ballot for mail delivery is Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the general election for internet delivery is Friday, Nov. 2. Any registered voter in Maryland may request and vote by absentee ballot.

A voter who wishes to vote by absentee ballot may request an absentee ballot online for voters with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card; by submitting a signed application; by telephone; in writing; or in person at the St. Mary’s Board of Elections. To request an absentee ballot application from the St. Mary’s Board of Elections, call 301-475-4200 ext. *1625 or visit the office at 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown from 8 am to 4:30 pm. Voters may also visit the state elections board website to request an absentee ballot online, to print an application, or for more information.

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot by mail, the St. Mary’s Board of Elections must receive a completed absentee ballot application:

If the request is mailed, by 8 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 30

If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 30

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot by internet delivery, the St. Mary’s Board of Elections must receive a completed absentee ballot application:

If the request is mailed, by 5 pm on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 pm on Friday, Nov. 2

If a voter misses the applicable deadline, the absentee ballot request must be made in person at the St. Mary’s Board of Elections at 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown.

The 2018 Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Starting Thursday, Oct. 25, through and including Thursday, Nov. 1, voters may vote in person between 10 am and 8 pm at the designated early voting center or center in their county of residence. Early voting locations and hours and additional election-related information and dates are available at elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html.

For more information, contact St. Mary’s Board of Elections at 301-475-4200 ext. *1625 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or elections.maryland.gov.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700