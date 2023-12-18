De-Stressing Kids’ Holidays

Nobody needs to be surprised when stress starts showing up this time of year. It’s entirely normal during this time of year. And we shouldn’t be surprised it shows up in children as well. No matter where they are on their emotional journey, we can anticipate that kids will experience stress at some point.

Walden Wise wants them to be ready.

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other, sharing what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators.

In the fall, beginning in advance of the start of school and wrapping up for the holidays we held a virtual six-week eSeries providing insights, ready practical tips, and actionable steps to help you support children in their stress management journey. The activities are fun and ensure kids have tools to deal with stress in a positive manner. Look through the Walden Wise flipbook of science based practices to help emotional health. These are easy things to do that can help strengthen the emotional health of the children in your life.

Here’s the CoCreators’ secret: These super tools aren’t just for the kids — they work like magic for adults too. So, when life throws those not-so-fun adulting stresses our way, we’ll be ready to tackle them with a superhero’s flair.

