Citizens Sought to Fill Committee Vacancies

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 26, 2019

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, committees, and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the county’s website.

All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19, 2019.

Vacancies:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Committee

Board of Trustees, Museum Division

Commission on Aging

Commission on People with Disabilities

Commission on the Environment

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County

Human Relations Commission

Local Management Board Recreation & Parks Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner

Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a Licensed Electrician

Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 1st District

Planning Commission- Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber

Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – Applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website.

Youth Advisory Committee – Must be 14 years old

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 for more information.

