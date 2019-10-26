Citizens Sought to Fill Committee Vacancies
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, committees, and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the county’s website.
All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19, 2019.
Vacancies:
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Committee
- Board of Trustees, Museum Division
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Commission on the Environment
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County
- Human Relations Commission
- Local Management Board Recreation & Parks Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner
- Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a Licensed Electrician
- Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 1st District
- Planning Commission- Candidates knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
- Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – Applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website.
- Youth Advisory Committee – Must be 14 years old
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 for more information.
To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700