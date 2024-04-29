Captain’s Message: Crab Season Opens … But …

Posted by Jack Russell on Monday, April 29, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

The Blue Crab season opened April 1, but the crabs arrive in their own time, which should be soon now that NOAA is reporting surface water temperature in Chesapeake Bay at 58.8 this past weekend. Maryland’s Eyes on the Bay website has temperatures through the entire water column,

Water temperature determines when the crabs come out of the mud. 50-52 degrees Fahrenheit seems to be the magic number. They move slowly at first, picking up the pace as the water continues to warm.

As the bay water temperature rises in the spring above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the Chesapeake Bay Blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) shed their shells in their growth process.

Our first “run” of soft crabs in the Lower Potomac traditionally consists of mostly males because they overwintered here. The male crabs seek fresher water in the summertime than the female and migrate toward our headwaters where the water is fresher. As they migrate back down the rivers and bays, they bury in the mud when the water temperature falls to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and lower.

********Crabs********

Sleeping in the Winter buried down

In the mud, I am always found.

The colder it gets the deeper I go.

Resting like nature taught me so

**

Awaken in the spring with the water warm

Crawling around and feeding is the norm.

50 degrees is the magic number around

As to whether I thrive up or down

***

After finding my strength and filling my shell

I split my britches and continue to dwell.

Very soft at first and then a paper shell

And after 30 days I can pinch really well

****

Then I’m ready to find a mate

Directed by instinct to propagate.

After which the sook develops a sponge

Of millions and millions of young to expunge.

*****

Salinity and temperature direct crabs forth

Hotter times make them move north.

Summer Males seek fresh water with no partner in tow

Females love it salty and stay down below

******

That’s why our markets reflect where we are

Maryland’s Basket Trade is fresher by far

And Virginia’s Picking Trade saltier down low

As the weather tells the crab where to go.

Legends about the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab

Most famous is the Legend of the Indian Princess, seen on the shell of all crabs. It has been told that the Yeocamico Indians wanted to pay tribute to the “Gods of the Water,” and in doing so their chief painted a picture of an Indian princess on the back shell of a crab and threw it overboard. The gods imprinted all blue crabs henceforth with the beautiful picture. (Let your imagination drift a bit …)

How to tell when a crab is going to shed its shell

In its growth process, the blue crab will shed its shell about 15 to 18 times and lives about three years. Crabs literally “get too big for their britches” and shed as their process of growth.

Male crabs 5 3/4” inches from point to point are currently are bringing $200 per bushel off the boat. Crabs are running small this year. DNR is keeping a watchful eye on the measure. Females (sooks) are bringing $75-90 per bushel.

Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”

To learn about tours and trips into the Chesapeake, keep in touch with Fins + Claws on Facebook . Catch up on Messages from the Cap’n Member Page. Please visit Cap’n Jack’s lore and share with your social media sites. Or reach him here: [email protected] or 240-434-1385.